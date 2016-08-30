KINGMAN – Today’s election will have many candidates and offices to choose from.
Presidential candidates will not be on this month’s ballot, but there are plenty of political races underway. Federal, state, county and city offices all have seats open.
Ballots will vary by precinct. Statewide and legislative candidate statements can be found at the Citizens Clean Elections Commission website at www.azcleanelections.gov.
Federal Offices
United States Senator
Incumbent – John McCain (R)
Challengers – Republicans Clair Van Steenwyk and Kelli Ward. Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick advances. Write-in Candidates Sean Webster (R), Merissa Hamilton (L), Gary Swing (G).
U.S. Representative in Congress, District 4
Incumbent – Paul Gosar (R)
Challengers – Ray Strauss (R). Democrat Mikel Weisser (D). Write-in candidates Robert Hixon (D) and Jeffery Daniels (L).
State Offices
State Senator, District 5
Challenger – Sonny Borelli (R)
Challenger – Ron Gould (R)
State Representative, District 5
Incumbents – Sonny Borelli (R), Regina Cobb (R).
Challengers – Republicans Jennifer Jones, Sam Medrano and Paul Mosley. Beth Weisser (D) and Leo Biasiucci (G).
Corporation Commissioner
Current Commissioners – Robert Burns (R), Doug Little (R), Tom Forese (R), Bob Stump (R) and Andy Tobin (R).
Challengers – Republicans Boyd Dunn, Rick Gray and Al Melvin. Democrats Tom Chabin and William Mundell.
County Offices
Mohave County Board of Supervisors
District 1 (Northeast Kingman, Valle Vista, Wikieup, Arizona Strip)
Incumbent – Gary Watson (R)
Challengers – Republican Jeffery Jolly. Democrats Denise Bensusan and Janice Palmer.
District 2 (Bullhead City)
Incumbent – Hildy Angius (R). No Challengers.
District 3 (Lake Havasu City)
Incumbent – Buster Johnson (R)
Challengers – Republicans Gary Kellogg and George Schnittgrund.
District 4 (Southwest Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Chloride and White Hills)
Incumbent – Jean Bishop (R)
Challengers – Republicans Rick Armstrong, Mervyn Pitchfork Freedom and Krystal Gabrielson.
District 5 (Ft. Mohave, Golden Shores, Topock)
Incumbent – Steven Moss (R)
Challengers – Republican Sue Donahue.
Sheriff
Incumbent – Jim McCabe (R). Not seeking re-election.
Challengers – Republicans Joe Archie, John Gillette, Rodney Head, Cori Merryman, John Plough and Doug Schuster.
County Recorder
Incumbent – Robert Ballard (R). Not running.
Challengers – Republicans Kristi Blair, Kim Stewart and James Zaborsky.
County Assessor
Incumbent – Kenneth Fielder (R). Assumed position after the death of Ron Nicholson in May. Not seeking election
Challengers – Republicans Nancy Esquibel and Jeanne Kentch.
County Attorney
Incumbent – Matt Smith (R). Unopposed.
County School Superintendent
Incumbent – Michael File (R). No Challengers.
County Treasurer
Incumbent – Cindy Landa Cox (R). No Challengers.
North Canyon Constable
Michael Hoggard (R). No Challengers.
Judge of the Superior Court, Division 5
Incumbent – Rick A. Williams (R). No Challengers.
City Offices
Kingman City Mayor
Incumbent – Richard Anderson
Challengers – Monica Gates, Joseph Longoria and Harley Pettit.
Kingman City Council (three seats open)
Incumbents – Vice-mayor Carole Young, Mark Abram, Larry Carver (only incumbent seeking another term), Kenneth Dean, Jen Miles and Stuart J. Yocum.
Challengers – Larry Carver, Travis Lingenfelter, Gary Rucker, Jamie Scott-Stehly and David Wayt.
Carole Young and Kenneth Dean are not seeking reelection.
