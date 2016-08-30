KINGMAN – Today’s election will have many candidates and offices to choose from.

Presidential candidates will not be on this month’s ballot, but there are plenty of political races underway. Federal, state, county and city offices all have seats open.

Ballots will vary by precinct. Statewide and legislative candidate statements can be found at the Citizens Clean Elections Commission website at www.azcleanelections.gov.

Federal Offices

United States Senator

Incumbent – John McCain (R)

Challengers – Republicans Clair Van Steenwyk and Kelli Ward. Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick advances. Write-in Candidates Sean Webster (R), Merissa Hamilton (L), Gary Swing (G).

U.S. Representative in Congress, District 4

Incumbent – Paul Gosar (R)

Challengers – Ray Strauss (R). Democrat Mikel Weisser (D). Write-in candidates Robert Hixon (D) and Jeffery Daniels (L).

State Offices

State Senator, District 5

Challenger – Sonny Borelli (R)

Challenger – Ron Gould (R)

State Representative, District 5

Incumbents – Sonny Borelli (R), Regina Cobb (R).

Challengers – Republicans Jennifer Jones, Sam Medrano and Paul Mosley. Beth Weisser (D) and Leo Biasiucci (G).



Corporation Commissioner

Current Commissioners – Robert Burns (R), Doug Little (R), Tom Forese (R), Bob Stump (R) and Andy Tobin (R).

Challengers – Republicans Boyd Dunn, Rick Gray and Al Melvin. Democrats Tom Chabin and William Mundell.



County Offices

Mohave County Board of Supervisors

District 1 (Northeast Kingman, Valle Vista, Wikieup, Arizona Strip)

Incumbent – Gary Watson (R)

Challengers – Republican Jeffery Jolly. Democrats Denise Bensusan and Janice Palmer.

District 2 (Bullhead City)

Incumbent – Hildy Angius (R). No Challengers.

District 3 (Lake Havasu City)

Incumbent – Buster Johnson (R)

Challengers – Republicans Gary Kellogg and George Schnittgrund.

District 4 (Southwest Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Chloride and White Hills)

Incumbent – Jean Bishop (R)

Challengers – Republicans Rick Armstrong, Mervyn Pitchfork Freedom and Krystal Gabrielson.

District 5 (Ft. Mohave, Golden Shores, Topock)

Incumbent – Steven Moss (R)

Challengers – Republican Sue Donahue.

Sheriff

Incumbent – Jim McCabe (R). Not seeking re-election.

Challengers – Republicans Joe Archie, John Gillette, Rodney Head, Cori Merryman, John Plough and Doug Schuster.

County Recorder

Incumbent – Robert Ballard (R). Not running.

Challengers – Republicans Kristi Blair, Kim Stewart and James Zaborsky.

County Assessor

Incumbent – Kenneth Fielder (R). Assumed position after the death of Ron Nicholson in May. Not seeking election

Challengers – Republicans Nancy Esquibel and Jeanne Kentch.

County Attorney

Incumbent – Matt Smith (R). Unopposed.

County School Superintendent

Incumbent – Michael File (R). No Challengers.



County Treasurer

Incumbent – Cindy Landa Cox (R). No Challengers.

North Canyon Constable

Michael Hoggard (R). No Challengers.

Judge of the Superior Court, Division 5

Incumbent – Rick A. Williams (R). No Challengers.

City Offices

Kingman City Mayor

Incumbent – Richard Anderson

Challengers – Monica Gates, Joseph Longoria and Harley Pettit.

Kingman City Council (three seats open)

Incumbents – Vice-mayor Carole Young, Mark Abram, Larry Carver (only incumbent seeking another term), Kenneth Dean, Jen Miles and Stuart J. Yocum.

Challengers – Larry Carver, Travis Lingenfelter, Gary Rucker, Jamie Scott-Stehly and David Wayt.

Carole Young and Kenneth Dean are not seeking reelection.