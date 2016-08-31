Birthdays: Sara Ramirez, 41; Chris Tucker, 44; Zack Ward, 46; Richard Gere, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep an open mind, but don’t buy into something that sounds too good to be true. Determine what’s important to you and find the best way to go about getting what you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Taking on more responsibilities will be limiting, but could also bring rewards. Dealing with children or handling other people’s money will give you a greater sense of what you would like to do professionally.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Constructive criticism can help you avoid making a mistake. Problems with people who are a poor influence will arise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Taking part in a cause you believe in will change your opinion about someone. Do your homework, ask questions and don’t overreact.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Scan the Internet for alternatives to the way things are being done, and you will come up with solutions to problems that will impress your friends and colleagues.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You or someone close to you will experience an emotional revelation that will change the dynamics of your relationships. Explore your options before taking someone’s word as gospel.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A serious talk with someone you want to collaborate with will result in an opportunity to explore a new project and partnership.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Trust in the people who have stood behind you in the past. Your ability to draw people together will be your saving grace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let go of the past. If someone wants to reconnect, remember why you parted ways in the first place.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Back away from emotional manipulation. You will be better able to make quality decisions if you stay level-headed and refuse to let others intervene.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Not everything will be as it appears. A money matter needs to be addressed before you can take on more debt.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to give in to uncertainty or pressure. Do your due diligence and get to the bottom of any situation you face.