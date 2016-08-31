KINGMAN – Lee Williams teed off the 2016 girls golf season Monday at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, shooting a team score of 200.

The Lady Vols played with Kingman more than they did against the Lady Bulldogs.

Kingman has declared it would participate in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Developmental Golf League. Teams with this designation are ineligible for the postseason and players may not go back to playing at the competitive level during the current season. Scoring for these teams use a modified Stableford method with 1 point for a quadruple bogey and 10 points for an eagle. Players may pick up their balls on a given hole for 0 points.

Kingman has chosen to do this because it has four girls with little playing experience.

“I thought the girls played way beyond expectations for never playing before,” said KHS girls golf coach Ron Bowman. “They played with a bunch of heart and never gave up.”

Paige Lucero led the Lady Vols with a 7-over par 43. Kadence Sterling and Audra Coffman each shot 51, and Sarah White finished the top four scoring with a 55. Claire Barker had a 60.

Lee Williams and Kingman next play at Lake Havasu against the Knights and Surprise Valley Vista Sept. 8.