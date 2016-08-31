Why don’t we start a new group called American Lives Matter where we can ALL stand together and tell our government to END TERRORISM NOW because American lives matter! Every red-blooded American born in this incredible United States Of America and those EARNING their U.S. citizenship because they love our country, can join because yes, yes, yes, every single American life matters and I am TIRED of learning about people, all people, no matter the color, race, gender or religion, being killed by terrorists that can be stopped!

All it takes is everyone putting aside their hates and prejudices and standing together. Enough said.

Connie Allen

Golden Valley Resident and Proud American