Recently there has been quite a bit of discussion about the Kingman Airport Authority and the un-cancelable 30-year contract written in 1992.

The absence of any type of non-performance penalty written into the contract reminds me of a “good old boys (and girls nowadays)” network. Especially considering the members of the “Authority.” I sincerely hope that the “Authority” has the best interest of our fair city at heart. Unfortunately, I fear this is not the case.

The “Authority” has, in the past, refused offers to purchase land if that business is “not in the best interest of the Authority, facility or city.” Normally decisions of this magnitude affecting a city are made by said city. We seem to have given up complete control of our biggest asset.

Greg Henderson

Kingman