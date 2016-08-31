The way I see it, there are many forms of addiction in this country and all over the world.

Food, sex, politics, sports, etc. No matter what you do, if you abuse it it’s considered a drug. Like it or lump it!

Even power which involves money. Hint, hint to the filthy rich, not mentioning any names of course.

That also includes religion and coffee as well.

Remember this! There are no exceptions for anyone. Plain and simple fact! By the way, here is some food for thought! You can’t put blame on the product and that also includes a firearm. Get the picture bureaucrats? You must take responsibility for your own actions. No excuses are accepted.

Kenny Lee Barrows

Kingman