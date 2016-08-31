June 16, 1978 – Aug. 2, 2016

Casey Raymond Boyd was born on June 16, 1978, in Iowa, but was raised and lived most of his life in Mesa. Casey was a very kind-hearted, caring man who made friends easily; people he met as strangers left as friends for life.

Casey had a love for life, family and friends, laughed often and brought happiness to everyone around him. We will always miss the joy we felt when he was with us. Casey had a passion for cars and racing. As a young man he built model cars dreaming of the day he would own a racecar of his own. In the year he passed he realized that dream.

Casey worked at Boyd’s Outlaw Sleep Centers, his family business. He put in many extra hours to help pay for his car. After hours he would go home and work on building it with his uncle Gene and cousins Craig, Theron, JJ and Daisy. With characteristic determination he almost completed it, dreaming of hearing the motor run, but sadly didn’t get to hear it start before he was gone. The family will race it for Casey.

Casey had a great family and too many friends to name. The Salvation Army work program also held a special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his mom Donna, his grandma Ruth and grandpa Ralph. He leaves behind the love of his life, Maura, whom he cherished, his dad Jerry and stepmom Lynda, his stepfather Everett, his brother Cody and sister-in-law Shannon, his cousins Nick, Jake and Chris Pesetsky, his uncle and aunt Gene and Marlene Bowers, and his cousins Theron, JJ, Craig and Toni and Daisy. He also had nephews Colton and Travis who he loved very much.

We will all miss him greatly.