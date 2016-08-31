Darrell Charles Thurman, 71, of Scio, Ore., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. He was born March 11, 1945, in Springfield, Colo., the son of Charles and Elmo “Peggy” (Pridemore) Thurman.

Darrell finished high school in Kingman in 1963. After that he entered the United States Navy, serving on the destroyer tender USS Prairie AD 15 in Vietnam until 1967. Darrell lived in Los Angeles County for 10 years, working for L.A. County Sheriff’s Office until 1976. He moved to Oregon in 1976, settling in Sweet Home in 1977. He worked for Linn County Sheriff’s Department until 1998. He and his wife moved to Scio in 1989.

Darrell and his wife shot in police competition handgun matches for many years. He was a strong supporter of the NRA and of the Second Amendment. He enjoyed woodworking and building cedar strip canoes and boats, as well as fishing. In recent years he and his best friend Don Thompson were building and selling sheet metal campfire ovens for hikers and backpackers.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Francis) Thurman of 38 years; sons Curt (Jeanne) Thurman of Kingman and Larry Thompson of Sweet Home; daughters Michelle (Kai) Lamb of Austin, Texas and Terry Thompson of Sweet Home; seven grandchildren, Sandy Thompson, Tyler and Amanda Thurman, Jordan and Reagan Lamb, and Katie and Wyatt Ensley; great-granddaughter and buddy, Kadence Thompson. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and his sister Linda Thurman Tennant.

A celebration of life was held in Sweet Home on August 20, 2016.