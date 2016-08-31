KINGMAN – Timmy and Laurie Phillips learned of the death of their daughter in a hard way, roused from their sleep at 2 a.m. Tuesday by the public address system on a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

“They told them to come out with their hands on their heads,” said Tamara Simmons, another daughter of Timmy and Laurie Phillips. “I can’t begin to tell you how horrible this was for my parents.”

Another daughter, Paula Dell Phillips, 35, was killed Monday night when she reportedly pointed a shotgun at a Kingman Police Department officer.

Initial information indicates that the officer was checking on a vehicle stopped in the roadway on Broadway Avenue near Stockton Hill Road. The driver of the vehicle, Phillips, reportedly brandished a shotgun and pointed it at the officer, who in turn fired several shots, striking and killing her.



Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not injured.

The officer is a seven-year veteran of the KPD and has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation being conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The administrative leave is standard procedure during an officer-involved shooting as is the necessity for another law enforcement agency to conduct an investigation.

As for the parents of Paula Phillips, Timmy Phillips, 67, has heart problems, while Laurie Phillips, 59, is diabetic and suffers from liver problems brought on by the medicine for her diabetes.

“I’m upset with how they were notified of my sister’s death,” said Simmons, who said she was calling from Texas. “They were shocked it happened.”

Trish Carter, a spokeswoman for the MCSO, said there were “prior domestic incidents” between Paula Dell Phillips and her boyfriend.

Carter said it was an “unknown situation” when deputies arrived at the property with two houses on it and that “officer safety” was paramount.

“We didn’t know what we were walking into,” said Carter.

Deputies used a public address system to get the boyfriend to come out. He did, and so did Timmy and Laurie Phillips, said Carter.



Once the situation was sorted out, deputies were invited into one of the residences, Carter said. Then deputies broke the news no family wants to hear.

Simmons said Paula Phillips visited with her parents Monday night.

“She left in a good mood at 10,” Simmons said. “Thirty-five minutes later she was dead. Mom and Dad had to call her (Paula Phillips’) daughter and tell her at 3 a.m.”

Simmons said her sister was bipolar. “But she was never violent to anyone else, she just did stuff to herself.”