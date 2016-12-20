Horoscopes for Dec. 21, 2016

Birthdays: Kiefer Sutherland, 50; Ray Romano, 61; Samuel L. Jackson, 68; Jane Fonda, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make love a priority. Take time out of your busy schedule to do something nice for someone in need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Offer to help a cause you believe in. Your insight and desire to do something nice for others will boost your reputation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Things are looking up. Do some last-minute shopping and you’ll find a bargain in the perfect gift to give to someone you love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will surface when it comes to matters concerning children, domestic issues or last-minute spending. Stick close to home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can get some serious chores out of the way. Last-minute shopping, making travel arrangements or getting together with someone you want to see before the year ends are all recommended.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a point to change your look or do something that will add to your popularity. A year-end bonus or positive change in your financial situation looks promising.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotions will rise to the surface, causing anxiety. Stay focused on what’s important and move forward quickly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Your skills are likely to be called upon by someone using emotional manipulation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen carefully and observe what others do before you respond. Overreacting will not help you gain respect or improve your position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll face problems while dealing with authority figures or while traveling. Don’t take anything for granted. Making do with what you’ve got will speak volumes about your character.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let anyone in an authoritative position bully you. Stand your ground and only do what is within your means. An unusual offer from someone you least expect will help you out financially.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Nurture important relationships. Don’t limit what you can do because you feel obligated to put others first. Be sure to take care of the little things.