Fire burns out family home, no injuries but family displaced

KINGMAN – A mother and five children have been displaced after a fire left their house uninhabitable early Wednesday morning.



The Kingman Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a home in the 800 block of Stockton Hill Road at about 6 a.m. No injuries were reported as the family had gotten out before firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the roof vents and overhangs. Crews entered the home to find light smoke in the living room.

Exterior crews determined the fire was burning in the attic after noticing fire coming out of the roof. They cut ventilation holes in the roof to access the fire and quickly brought it under control. Investigators have determined the fire was most likely started by an overheated chimney caused by creosote build-up.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of regular chimney cleaning and working smoke detectors in your home,” said Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton in statement from Kingman Fire Department.

American Red Cross was on scene to help the family of six. The house suffered heavy smoke and water damage. Fireloss figures are inconclusive at this time.

KFD added that if you are in need of a new smoke detector and cannot afford one, please contact the Kingman Fire Department at 928-753-2891.