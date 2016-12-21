Kingman Blended Learning Center gets grant to help give students an alternative to the bigger school districts

(Editor's note: This story was updated with clarifying information.)

KINGMAN – An alternative school is giving students alternative educational opportunities and trying to reach out to the community in the process.

The Kingman Blended Learning Center at 2475 Beverly Ave. (inside the old Bureau of Land Management building), hosts about 125 grade K-12 students who are getting an online education through the Arizona Virtual Academy or Insight Academy of Arizona. Students take online classes at home and most of those students attend the learning center full-time for the social interaction and adult mentorship.

“Socialization is a big key,” said school administrator Kathy Roddy. “Strong academics of the virtual world makes (KBLC) the best of both worlds.”

It may not be as visible as Kingman Unified School District or even Kingman Academy of Learning, but Roddy has been trying to get on the map since starting the school in 2010 at the former Manzanita Baptist Church (now Family Bible Church). It moved to the current location in 2011.

Roddy and a staff of seven adults, including two certified teachers, bridge the gap between online classes and the day to day interpersonal dealings of a regular school. KBLC is funded through state tax dollars like other districts, and receives additional academic assistance from K12, Inc. online education programs and schooling and the Portable, Practical Educational Preparation, Inc. non-profit charter. According to the Phoenix Business Journal, the AZVA was recently ranked among the top 50 Arizona public high schools.



“We have a strong curriculum,” Roddy said. “The ability to have school choice in this state is a beautiful thing.”

One of KBLCs most recent achievements was landing a $1,500 grant from the Arizona Youth Partnership that will go towards programs to promote leadership and healthy lifestyles. Roddy had been working with AZYP to secure the grant that will help fill the void left by older teen-oriented healthy living programs like D.A.R.E. and Kingman Youth Coalition Beating up Teen Tobacco (KYCBUTT).

“This grant will not only help decrease substance abuse, early sexual behavior and bullying among teens,” she said. “It helps them become more aware of it.”

The grant will also teach kids leadership skills. Some of the kids are currently learning how to produce their own public service announcements. Students from both AZVA and ISAZ will be involved in the leadership coalition.

KBLC is a school for children who have otherwise not been able to get a quality education in traditional learning environments. Roddy said many of the students have had major problems with bullying and being bullied.

“We’ve created a safe environment where (the kids) can blend together and create a sense of community,” she said. “The school is a bridge between the online curriculum and a need for the students to develop socialization skills and adult guidance.”

The school, which is still undergoing improvements, has separate rooms for high school, middle school and elementary level students. Roddy showed off the “steam room,” that doubles as a science lab and art studio. There’s also gym and small library.



“We make sure they have books and the computer access they need,” Roddy said. “We also help them with time management.”

The school’s biggest asset is the teen center, a place students to gather for learning, group projects and recreation. The garage-sized unit houses televisions, couches, a pool table and life size chess set. Most of the amenities were donated by private citizens and local businesses. Roddy hopes to make the teen center more accessible to the city, not just the school. She says Beale Street Theatre has been holding auditions and rehearsals there.

“I’m trying to open it up and offer more of a sense of community,” she said.

Parents are also a play an integral role in the school’s function. Many parents are involved with the day to day activities of the children. There are about 30 parent volunteers, some of who are building a plant wall inside one of the classrooms to breathe life into the everyday monotony of being stuck inside a room.

“Parents here are more committed to getting the programs to work,” Roddy said.

KBLC is currently booked to capacity. Until the facility can expand, both in staff and structures, there’s a waiting list of students trying to get enrolled full time. Roddy is always asking the community for any help it can give, but is proud of what’s been accomplished so far.

“It’s a wonderful but exciting time,” she said.