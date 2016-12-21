Kingman legend Dick Grounds’ honor restored

KINGMAN – The legacy of Kingman High School’s Class of 1961 star scholar-athlete has once again been preserved with the installation of Dick Grounds Field lighted sign and scoreboard on the baseball field at Lee Williams High School.

The sign, which for decades was easily recognizable at the corner of First and Beale streets, was somehow lost or destroyed during the field’s renovation about five years ago.

It took an effort led by Lee Williams assistant baseball coach Jim Cave, along with Hub Grounds and Tommie Upton, brother and sister of Dick Grounds, to put up a new sign in left-center field at a cost of $15,000.

The school district would not pay for it, so the money was donated by Betty Grounds, the mother, before she passed away in May.

Dick Grounds was a four-sport athlete, student body officer, class officer, school paper editor and Boys State delegate at Kingman High School. He was also active in 4-H and rodeo.

He went on to Brigham Young University, but his college days abruptly ended when he became gravely ill and had to return home at the end of his first semester. He died of leukemia in October 1962.

“It was tough,” Hub Grounds said of the last year he spent with his brother. “People would say they know how I feel. You don’t know how I feel. You didn’t lose your brother. I’d sit up at night with a washcloth to cool off his head.”

Grounds said the sign means a lot to him and the family, not only to remember his brother’s athletic accomplishments, but also to recognize his scholastic achievements.

“I was young enough not to really know my brother,” said Upton, who was in eighth grade when he died. “Mom and Dad didn’t want me to see it.”

She remembered that Dickie, as they called him, once broke his leg and still performed in the school play.

Dr. Arthur Arnold of Kingman tried everything he could to save the young man, but there was nothing he could do, Hub Grounds said. There were a lot of trips from Kingman to Phoenix, he added.

Bulldog legend

Dick Grounds came from one of Mohave County’s pioneer ranching families. His great-aunt was reportedly the first white child born in the county, and his grandfather once owned about 72,000 acres from Kingman to Peach Springs.

Dick Grounds earned varsity letters in football, basketball, baseball and track at Kingman High, leading the Bulldogs deep into the Arizona state playoffs in both basketball and football in his senior year.

The 1960 Kingman Bulldogs were the first football team to make the state playoffs, as there had been no high school playoffs until 1958, according to local sports authority Chuck Cook.

“Had there been playoffs prior, Kingman could have won the championship in 1956,” Cook said in a letter to the Daily Miner. “That year, the Bulldogs finished their season with only one loss, a 12-6 contest against Nevada state champion Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas.”

Buckeye and Superior finished the season as the best football teams in the small school division, and nothing could be arranged as far as a playoff series, Cook said. The Bulldogs quarterback that year was Bruce Ricca, currently on the Kingman Unified School District board.

Dick Grounds was a football running back, baseball catcher, basketball guard and ran the 100-yard dash in 10.4 seconds.

“Back then, that was pretty good,” Hub Grounds said. “He was a great track athlete.”

The sport in which he excelled the most?

“That’s a tough question. My guess is football,” he said.

Sacred ground

Cave played baseball for Kingman High on Dick Grounds Field in the late 1970s and holds a special place in his heart for the field.

“That was the sign. Growing up, it was the only baseball and football field in town,” Cave said. “It was the place where you grew up playing. It was a big deal back then for all the people that went through Kingman High School through the years.”

The lighted Dick Grounds Field sign was replaced with a small sign that “you couldn’t even read,” Cave said.

“When they remodeled and turned it into Lee Williams High School, the sign disappeared and nobody knows where it went. We asked the electricians, we met with school officials. The school was fine with putting it back, but not paying for it.”

Cave talked to the Grounds family about it, and they “stepped up” and paid the entire cost. It was unfortunate that Betty passed just before the sign went up, he said.

“I salute those responsible for continuing to remember the life of Dick Grounds by continuing to keep his name and legacy alive on the downtown campus,” Cook said.

“Dick Grounds Field should remain Dick Grounds Field,” Toby Orr wrote in a Dec. 8 Daily Miner letter to the editor.