Letter: Traffic light, please?

What will it take to get a stoplight at Thompson and 66?
In last two days, Dec. 13 and 14, there have been three crashes at that corner. Is it the city or county’s area, or do people’s lives mean nothing when it comes to money? Or do they need a study? Just look at the record.
Bob Sodaro
Kingman
