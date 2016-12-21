Letter: Where are you, Marcus Welby, M.D.?

Many years ago, doctors had honor, dignity and lots of respect. But now it’s all for the paycheck and their leisure time on the golf course while eating $1,000 caviar and cheap champagne!

They care more about playing politics at our expense and ignoring our health problems. We also have to wait past our scheduled time so they can have their lunch break or whatever it may be.

If you think I’m mad and disgusted, you’re absolutely right! Enough is enough with abusing our rights as patients!

After all, we have better things to do than sit for two hours past our time to see the doctor. Plain and simple fact, like it or lump it, doctor. Clean up your act or retire, that’s the deal!

Kenny Lee Barrows

Kingman