Three-vehicle crash early Wednesday on Andy Devine Avenue

KINGMAN - A crash on the 1000 block of Andy Devine Avenue in front of the Ramblin’ Rose Motel Wednesday morning might have thrown some commuters for a loop.
According to Kingman Police Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, the accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. when an eastbound semi-truck driven by a Kingman man changing lanes clipped a maroon Chrysler 200 driven by a 19-year-old Kingman man. The Chrysler had sped up to get out of the trucks path and a collision spun the car 180 degrees into the path of a white Nissan Altima in the westbound lane.
There were no serious injuries reported. The driver of the Chrysler was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for minor pain. A woman passenger in the Nissan was also transported for minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing. The Arizona Department of Public Safety was called to do a commercial vehicle inspection on the semi-truck.
Traffic returned to normal shortly after 9 a.m.
