Track Santa with NORAD’s help

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Parents can help their restless kids track Santa on Christmas Eve thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The military agency has been tracking Santa’s yuletide journey for 61 years, according to a statement from NORAD. It started in 1955 when a local media advertisement directed children to call Santa directly, but due to a misprint, instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center.

Thus began the tradition, which NORAD carried on since it was created in 1958. Thanks to modern technology, his position can be pinpointed in great detail.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org, launched Dec. 1, features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, activities, and more.

The website is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese.

Official NORAD Tracks Santa apps are also available in the Windows, Apple and Google Play stores, so parents and children can countdown the days until Santa’s launch on their smart phones and tablets. Tracking opportunities are also offered on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Google+. Santa followers just need to type “@noradsanta” into each search engine to get started.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Christmas Eve, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight. NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations. Then, at 4 a.m., trackers worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

Any time on Dec. 24, Windows Phone users can ask Cortana for Santa’s location, and OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate the jolly one.

NORAD Tracks Santa is truly a global experience, delighting generations of families everywhere.

This is due, in large part, to the efforts and services of numerous program contributors including the 21st Space Wing, Adobe, Alaska NORAD Region, America Forces Network, Civil Air Patrol, Getty Images, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Microsoft®, SiriusXM®, Strategic Air & Space Museum, U.S. Air Force Academy Band, U.S. Department of State Family Liaison Office, Verizon, Zillow and various NORAD regions.