Coming together: Community rallies to help those in need

KINGMAN – Christmas appetites will get the gift of giving this year.



Cornerstone Mission at 3049 Sycamore Ave. will serve meals for hungry people on Christmas Eve (Saturday) from 2-5 p.m., and founder and executive director Lisa Beauchamp has plenty of donations and volunteers. Thanks to generous efforts from around the county, the mission is ready to handle the Christmas crowd. There have been plenty of donations rolling in from businesses and private donors.

She said 187 people made their way through the Cornerstone kitchen in three hours during the Thanksgiving Day dinner.



“That was a bit low for a holiday meal,” Beauchamp said. “But there were so many other places cooking, so that was nice.”

Floyd’s and Company Real Pit BBQ served a Thanksgiving dinner and brought the leftovers to the mission.

“We had enough turkey to feed people for a few days,” she added.



The Aquarius Casino Resort has donated 100 gourmet food boxes complete with a turkey, stuffing, canned vegetables, a bag of potatoes, rolls and a pie and whipped cream. The Avi Resort and Casino donated 175 turkeys to the mission, 100 of which have already gone to families in Golden Valley, Yucca, Chloride and Dolan Springs. Safeway on 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., donated 36 prepared family meals.

“It comes from so many directions,” said Beauchamp. “I’d like to thank this awesome community. We are truly blessed.”

If you’re looking to volunteer, Cornerstone Mission is fully staffed for their Christmas Eve dinner, including local Chef Michael Gaul, who will be bringing his talent to the kitchen.

The mission’s dinner will include baked ham, roast turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato soufflé, whole green beans with bacon and onions, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and fruit salad.

The Gardens Rehab and Care Center will need help getting about 150 meals out to homebound seniors in the area on Christmas Day.

“Volunteers are certainly appreciated to help deliver,” said marketing director Jason Edwards.

About 140 Thanksgiving Day meals were prepared and delivered. A few Kingman Police officers even contributed to the effort. Volunteers should be at the rehab center located at 3131 Western Ave. by 10 a.m. Edwards and crew will have maps on hand for drivers and the deliveries should take roughly an hour.

If you’d like more information on helping out, contact Edwards at 928-718-4456.

The Kingman Area Food Bank at 2930 E. Butler Ave., is wallowing in Christmas donations. They’ve received 100 turkeys from the Aquarius and 200 turkeys from the Avi. Thanks to financial donations, KAFB purchased 750 four-pound hams which were gone by Tuesday. The bank provided 761 people with food the two days before Thanksgiving.

“We normally serve about 200 people a day,” said Executive Director Catherine Walker. “The line went out the door and around the building.”

KAFB still has turkey and hams to give out today and Friday. People can receive donations every 30 days, and if they got a donation before Thanksgiving, that window opens again today. The food bank is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., but Walker said they won’t turn anyone away. She’s expecting the bank to be slammed and after Thanksgiving, her volunteers know what to expect.

“The crew was amazing,” she said and added she’s always looking for volunteers, money and food.

For more info on KAFB or to donate time, food or money, call 928-757-4165.