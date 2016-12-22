Horoscopes for Dec. 22, 2016

Birthdays: Jordin Sparks, 27; Brooke Nevin, 34; Ralph Fiennes, 54; Diane Sawyer, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your life simple and your spending under control. Indulgence will be costly if you attend work-related functions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Something unexpected will take you by surprise. Don’t be fooled by an offer. There will be underlying expectations that you should consider before you agree to anything.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use a work-related event to explore new possibilities. Showing off your skills and knowledge will make some jealous, but others consider you for advancement.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Avoid shopping or getting taken for granted by those asking for help, donations or handouts. Industry events or festive celebrations are best handled intelligently.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get your place ready to receive guests or visit older friends and relatives. Taking the time to let someone know you care will make a difference in your relationship.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tally up how much you’ve spent and what you can do to take advantage of any tax credits or personal paperwork that can influence you emotionally, financially or physically.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Everything will seem larger-than-life. Try not to overreact or take on more than you can handle. Keeping your word will be important if you don’t want to face opposition.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Financial and physical indulgence will be costly. Don’t give in to anyone who is asking for too much.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Travel, reunite with old friends and try to learn from every experience you encounter. Enjoy catching up with others and expanding your ideas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let anyone push your buttons. Concentrate on enhancing your appeal and figuring out how you want others to perceive you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can’t please everyone, so take care of yourself and do what is in your best interest. Try to avoid heading into the new year with unnecessary debt.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Weigh the pros and cons and make decisions that reflect what will have the best outcome for you. The less cluttered you let your life become, the easier it will be to reach your goals.