Mohave County BOS denies treasurer’s request for pay raises

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius was not about to sign off on a request to increase pay for the Treasurer’s staff without pulling the money from unfilled positions.

After lengthy discussion, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to deny the request on the consent agenda at Monday’s regular meeting.

County Treasurer Cindy Landa-Cox was asking for $50,000 to pay higher grade levels to current employees and attract experienced, qualified people for future hires.

“I hate to say Billy down the street has a better bike than I have. That’s not what it’s about,” Cox told the board. “We had people answering phones for $20 an hour. I’ve gotten rid of … not gotten rid of, they’ve moved on. I don’t have that luxury anymore.”

Nobody with a CPA is going to apply for senior management analyst at $51,000 a year when they can get $90,000 to $100,000, she said.

“I’m concerned about service,” Cox said. “We’re not going to be able to do what we do having people poached out of my office.”

The countywide turnover rate is 18 percent, while the Treasurer’s office is at 50 percent, and it takes about six months to train employees, Cox noted.

Cox came to the board in 2014 with some 20,000 properties delinquent on taxes, and with the staff’s turnover rate and vacancies left unfilled, the number is still at 10,000, she said.

“Unfortunately, I don’t see where we’ll have time to do this if we don’t hire qualified employees,” the treasurer said. “I need people to get to a higher level. We’re top-heavy. Why do we have every one of these positions and pay a lot of money for those 14 office assistants? I have none of those. I have county clerks. The difference is $15,000. If we make them office clerks, that’s $200,000.”

County Administrator Mike Hendrix said the money would have to come from the general fund contingency, and he wanted it on the record that this is the third request from the treasurer to provide raises.

“We are experiencing difficulty in all departments of Mohave County,” Hendrix said. “(Public Works) has 100 percent turnover in road crews and 30 percent across the board. It’s hard to find engineers and I’m taking one of them for Development Services.”

The board voted 5-0 to appoint Tim Walsh, engineering manager with Public Works, as director of Development Services, replacing Nick Hont, who is retiring in February. Walsh’s salary will be $110,000.

Up to now, the money used for pay increases has been “revenue neutral,” Cox explained, with the money coming from department cuts.

Coral Loyd, financial services director for the county, said she hasn’t seen studies comparing Mohave County wages with other counties. She said the county is in “pretty good shape” with contingency funds, though unfunded liabilities have grown to $20 million from $18 million.

Supervisor Gary Watson said the Treasurer needs $200,000, not $50,000, and that road crews are working at the bottom of the wage structure of Arizona’s 15 counties.

“Mohave County needs to address its functional revenue structure,” he said. “Our property tax is 13th-worst in Arizona and we have a quarter-cent sales tax. We’re going to continue to entertain those problems.”

Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham said Mohave is far from paying what the larger counties pay, and there are currently 70 open positions, or about 10 percent of the work force.