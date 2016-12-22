Newly Elected: Mohave County Central Committee Officers

They are, front row from the left: Carmen Francis and Theresa Evans; back row from the left: Ed Pyrzynski, Joan McDermott, Jon Holland, Marty Luna Wolfe, Danny Baker, Mikel Weisser and Loraine Rychil.

  • Originally Published: December 22, 2016 6 a.m.

    • The Mohave County Democratic Central Committee elected new officers and state delegates at its Wednesday meeting in Kingman.

    County Democrats next meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Red Robin Restaurant, 70 Swanson Blvd., in Lake Havasu City.

