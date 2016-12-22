Newly Elected: Mohave County Central Committee Officers

The Mohave County Democratic Central Committee elected new officers and state delegates at its Wednesday meeting in Kingman.
County Democrats next meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Red Robin Restaurant, 70 Swanson Blvd., in Lake Havasu City.
The Mohave County Democratic Central Committee elected new officers and state delegates at its Wednesday meeting in Kingman.
County Democrats next meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Red Robin Restaurant, 70 Swanson Blvd., in Lake Havasu City.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.