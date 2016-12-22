Obituary: Violet Ann Hall Davis

Violet Ann Hall Davis was born to Harvey and Viola Mullenax in Kingman, Ariz. December 16, 1941. The family is a Kingman pioneer family who lived in the Wikieup, Valentine and Kingman areas. Violet lived a good life and raised a wonderful family, fought a gallant battle and now it was time for her to go home with God. As family and friends join together at this time of sorrow, we call on the strength that Violet instilled in all of us to know that she is in a better place, no longer in pain. Her love will always be with us. She was surrounded by family and friends constantly telling her how much we love her.

She lived life with passion and purpose. Her passion was her children and grandchildren. Her purpose was to make sure that they were loved and had many life experiences growing up.

Violet was preceded in death by her father Harvey Mullenax, her mother Viola Bolles Mullenax, her son Tracy Davis, brothers; Ellis, Dorsey and Bobby Mullenax and her sister Betty June Mayes. She leaves behind her husband Steve Davis of 57 years; son Aaron Davis; daughter Shelly Rodriguez; her sister Vickie Logan and seven grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit, P.O. Box 3014, Kingman, Ariz. 86402, would be appreciated.

We will celebrate Violet’s life on Friday, Dec. 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 E. Spring Street, Kingman, with Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Mass 10:00.

Family and friends are invited to the Grand Event Center at 515 East Beale Street where memories can be shared.