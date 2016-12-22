Serrano’s hat trick lifts Lady Vols

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams Lady Volunteers took care of business early against the visiting Kingman Bulldogs Tuesday night. Mercedes Serrano put on a show by scoring three goals and assisting in the other as the Lady Vols had an easy time defeating the shorthanded Bulldogs, 4-1.

Serrano scored her first goal at the third minute of the game as she out hustled a Bulldog for the ball in front of the net and kicked it past the outstretched arms of the goalie to give the Lady Vols a lead they would never surrender.

“The girls did really well, and we just came off a long break,” Vols coach Jessica Brinkerhoff said. “We’ve had a ton of girls injured. Coming back fresh really helped us, and it showed on the scoreboard tonight.”

Serrano scored her second goal from the right side of the field as she crossed over a defender and kicked it to the right corner of the net past the goalie with 15 minutes remaining in the first half to put the Volunteers up 2-0.

“Our team has improved so much from last year,” Serrano said. “I’m so glad that we have the team that we do right now. I feel like we can depend on each other.”

The Bulldogs threatened to make a game of it by scoring a goal on a breakaway shot that made it just inside the Vols left corner of the net to close the score to 2-1 at the 11th minute remaining in the half.

“Always a tough game when we play Lee Williams, they are a tough team,” Bulldogs coach Dave Kopecky said. “They are a rival, so we play hard against them.”

Kingman (0-8-1) played shorthanded with three girls out due to injury.

One of the girls tried to play through the pain and could not go. Kopecky was forced to make an adjustment with his front line out.

“There is a lot of soccer ahead of us,” Kopecky said. “There is no reason to be down. We will get some girls back from being injured and sick, and we should be OK after the break.”

Serrano converted a penalty kick to score her third goal of the game with 30 minutes remaining in the game, and assisted on the last goal. The Lady Vols (2-2-1) head into the break with a chance to rest up and get back some of their injured players as second half play begins.

Lee Williams will return to the pitch on Jan. 5, as they travel to Flagstaff to take on the Eagles at 3 p.m.

The Bulldogs will begin region play on Jan. 11 when they welcome River Valley at 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Kingman 4, Lee Williams 2

At KHS, in a back and forth game that seemed to pit the teams’ two best players against each other, both Chandler Baca of the Kingman Bulldogs and Carlos Castaneda of Lee Williams each scored two goals in their personal duel as the Bulldogs outlasted the Volunteers of Lee Williams at home to win 4-2, Tuesday night.

Baca scored the first goal of the night for the Bulldogs at the final minute of the game, with an assist from Manny Tadeo. Tadeo also added another assist as he passed to teammate Robert Clark who scored with 11 minutes remaining in the half as the Bulldogs led at halftime 2-0.

With 35 minutes remaining in the game, Kingman’s Tristan Hanks scored with an assist from Christian Lazardi to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.

The Bulldogs were not done scoring as Baca tallied his second goal of the game with 26 minutes remaining in the game with an from Ty Walker.

Castaneda scored both of his goals at the 64th and 65th minutes of the game for Lee Williams.

The Volunteers (4-7) return to action after the break with a game at home against Flagstaff, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs (4-3-0, 2-0-0 region) return to the pitch on Jan. 9, at home against Mohave Accelerated at 6 p.m.