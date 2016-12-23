Iren Moshtagh’s first-grade class at Hualapai Elementary School spent time “Paying It Forward” with its “Acts of Kindness” project for the holidays. The students in the class spent three weeks collecting more than 10 trash bags full of clothing for a local shelter.
