Obituary: Sandra Spruiell

Sandra Spruiell passed away on Dec. 7, 2016, at her son’s home in La Porte, Texas, after a battle with cancer. Sandra accomplished so much in her life.

Sandra was a former police officer for the Jasper Police Department in Jasper, Alabama. As a respected horse trainer and instructor, she also developed a 4-H riding club, benefiting many of the youth of Walker County.

After moving to Las Vegas, Nevada she became a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer. When she retired from Metro, she moved to Kingman, Arizona where she was an animal control officer for the city of Kingman, and founded Mutt Matchers & Friends, a dog rescue organization, which was her pride and joy.

She is survived by her 2 children, Kevin Spruiell and Kristy Haynes; 7 grandchildren, James Spruiell, Josh Spruiell, Matt Spruiell, Bret Haynes, Ben Haynes, Amberly Haynes, and Alisha Haynes; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Spruiell; brothers, Sturdevant Hadlock and Stephen Hadlock.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Mutt Matchers & Friends at muttmatchers.org.

A celebration of life will take place in Kingman at a later date.