Several stores will be open on Christmas - and here's why

KINGMAN – We’ve had a month to complete our Christmas shopping, buy all the food and ingredients we’ll need for Christmas dinner and stock up on supplies necessary to make the day a very merry one.

Yet, something always seems to crop up – not at the last minute, but the actual day of.

We need another extension cord. Forgot to pick up marshmallows for the hot chocolate. Somebody ran out of cigarettes. Or the worst feeling – we left someone off our gift list.

That’s why a few stores stay open on Christmas Day.

Most of them are drug stores, restaurants and convenience stores. Major retailers such as Walmart, Kmart, Big Lots and JC Penney are closed in recognition of one of America’s most cherished federal holidays.

But somebody has to sacrifice time with loved ones to go to work, particularly in the service industries. Hours are typically determined by individual companies.

“Last-minute gifts, batteries, milk, bread, you name it,” a Walgreens’ manager who asked not to be identified said of the things people come in to buy on Christmas Day. “I think it’s essential that we’re open for the community. They count on us to be here. If there’s an emergency room prescription they need, the pharmacy is also open.”

Christmas is the second-busiest day of the year for the drug store, the manager added. Walgreens, at 3487 Stockton Hill Road and 1925 E. Andy Devine Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to midnight on Christmas Eve, and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

CVS Pharmacy at 3501 Stockton Hill Road lists hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas, though “hours may differ.”

Both locations of Uptown Drug will be closed.

The North Kingman Safeway grocery store at 3970 Stockton Hill Road will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas, but the South Kingman Safeway at 3125 Stockton Hill Road is closed. Both stores are open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Basha’s Supermarket is closed for Christmas.

Family Dollar, which sells everything from brand-name food and household items to apparel, toys and hardware, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both locations: 2930 E. Northern Ave. and 4130 John L Ave.

Local Family Dollar managers referred questions about staying open on Christmas to corporate headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., and email messages from the Daily Miner were not returned.

Of course, if you just need one or two simple items, there’s usually a Circle K or Gas ’n’ Grub just around the corner.

If you want to get out of the house for a while on Christmas Day, you can go bowling at Cerbat Lanes from 4-10 p.m.

Sultan Abbas, general manager of Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge at Ramada Inn, said his business must be open on Christmas.

“We have reservations from out of town and we have to serve them,” he said. “We have to take care of our guests. It’s a regular day for us.”

Abbas said he and his assistant will work the day so that most of his employees can spend Christmas with their families.

That shows leadership, said Gregg Martin, president and chief executive officer of Kingman Chamber of Commerce.

“My experience with the holidays is that businesses will try to balance the needs of their customers with respect for their employees,” he said. “The holiday sometimes bring unique needs … travel, families coming in, big dinners and events. How do we meet that demand? With staff, it’s hard, so they try different hours and sharing shifts.”

All government offices and most small businesses are closed on Christmas Day. And because the holiday falls on a Sunday, most government offices and banks will also be closed on Monday.

For those who want to forego cooking and cleaning, the following restaurants are open on Christmas Day:

• Denny’s Restaurant, 3255 Andy Devine Ave., open all day.

• Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge, 3100 Andy Devine Ave., 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• JB’s Restaurant, 2940 Andy Devine Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Country Pride Restaurant and Buffet (Travel Centers of America), 946 W. Beale St., 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Crazy Fred’s Truck Stop, 2770 S. Highway 66, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Carl’s Jr., 789 W. Beale St., open until 10 p.m.

• McDonald’s, 3264 Andy Devine Ave., open all day.

• Panda Express, 3370 Stockton Hill Road, open till 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.