Wintry weather expected for the Christmas weekend

KINGMAN – A white Christmas is not out of the question for portions of Mohave County.

Expect a little more rain over the weekend and cooler temperatures, with the possibility of snow falling down to the 4,000-foot level, the National Weather Service reported Thursday.

The first of two storms hit the region late Wednesday afternoon, with rain continuing throughout Wednesday night and most of Thursday.

Total rainfall ranged from 1.02 inches to 1.14 inches in Kingman, and more was possible, said Reid Wolcott, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

“You may get a bit more before the day is over as the system finally pushes away,” Wolcott said Thursday. “As far as the weekend system, it looks like similar precipitation totals could be in store.”

Today was expected to be mostly dry with wind gusts of 35-45 mph, high temperatures of 56 and an overnight low of 46.

More precipitation could spread east across the region Friday night, with snow levels coming down to 4,000 feet on Saturday afternoon.

“Some of the mountains around the region will get some snow,” Wolcott said.

Lingering showers are possible through Sunday. Saturday’s high is forecast at 45, and an overnight low of 28. Sunday’s high-low drops to 43 and 27, respectively.