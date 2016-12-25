Column: One week in and Kingman has loaded me with Christmas cheer

Kingman family, I just want to thank you for making me feel welcomed. I appreciate those of you who have introduced yourselves to me. Thank you for emailing me with story ideas, and I will attempt to get to them over the holiday break.

As the athletes and coaches take a break, I think it is important to look back on this season and reflect on where they’ve been and where they’re going, as they regroup to finish the year strong. Nothing is more important than what happens in the next few days with our first family – if that isn’t right nothing is right. Now is the time to relax, enjoy each other, and make memories that you athletes will keep for years to come.

You athletes will learn there is a joy in just being a part of something bigger than yourself, being on a team. Whether you play a lot or a little, the lessons learned will serve you well in your future. No matter what role you play for your team, you’re receiving the greatest on-the-job training you’ll ever get. Remember, it is your team. The greatest joy is the camaraderie of being together in the locker room, on those long bus rides, and before practice begins. The jokes played on each other and the pranks that will keep the team laughing for years to come. Enjoy today and every day that your team is together.

Seniors, the last half of your final year of high school and prep career is about to begin, and it will go faster than the first. Soon you will be walking down the aisle with your cap and gown to receive your diploma. Enjoy this time at home with your family because next year life will take you in different directions that no one can possibly see without a crystal ball.

Cherish these memories with your family and team as the last half of the season concludes. Remember knowledge and education are important as you go through life, but people skills, saying please and thank you will aid you greatly moving forward.

I have only been here a week, but I wanted to let the community know I work with great people at your paper from the publisher on down. Nothing or no one is perfect, but their effort to get you the stories right and first count for something. There is never a drop-off in attention to detail or the excellence in the product they put out for this community.

I just wanted to reflect on the handful of games that I have covered. I’m excited to watch Lee Williams High School’s soccer player, Mercedes Serrano, sprint up and down the field with a purpose like she had when she scored three goals against Kingman on Tuesday night.

Kingman big man Anthony Pinto, who struggled against Lee Williams’ big men on Dec. 16 when he injured his leg but returned to give his best. On Tuesday night, he went in for a layup and a Parker Broncs player came out of nowhere and swatted his shot so far and hard it looked like the ball was taking off from the Kingman Airport. Undaunted, Pinto continued to attack the Broncs and the basket to the tune of 27 points, all with a smile upon his face, chatting it up with the officials and the other team.

The important thing is, Pinto kept playing and didn’t worry about being embarrassed.

“It happens. It just made me more determined,” he said. Young, Mr. Pinto has the recipe to have a great senior campaign and life if he keeps this attitude.



Those are two of the outstanding efforts that I witnessed in a week of sports coverage.

As we celebrate with the people we love, I wish you all great holidays, and hope to see you at the games. To the athletes and coaches, I leave you with this:

“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson