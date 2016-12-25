Drive carefully in treacherous weather

PHOENIX – Whether it’s a white Christmas or a wet Christmas, the Arizona Department of Transportation will be ready to respond before, during and after whatever the weather may bring.

With rain and snow in the forecast, ADOT is advising motorists to research weather conditions, leave prepared and drive with patience – or delay travel if conditions warrant.

The latest National Weather Service forecast for Arizona’s high country calls for between 6 and 12 inches of snow at elevations between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. Windblown snow is expected to create hazardous driving conditions in areas.

For lower elevations, the latest forecast calls for rain and gusting wind during the same period.

ADOT has nearly 200 snowplows ready to clear state highways, but if snowfall is heavy and widespread, it may take some time for them to reach every stretch.

If you’re headed for snow country over the holidays, here are some driving tips:

• Slow down. Adjust your speed to conditions.

• Create space. Leave extra room between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Avoid sudden braking.

• Give snowplows room: Slow down and stay at least four vehicle lengths behind a plow. Wait for a plow to pull over before passing, and remember: The safest place to be when there’s snow and ice on a road is behind a plow.

• Leave prepared: Bring extra clothing and gloves, make sure your tank is half to three-quarters full at all times, keep your cellphone charged and pack extra drinking water, snacks and all necessary medications.

• Pack an emergency kit: It should include blankets, flashlight, ice scraper, small shovel, container of sand or cat litter for traction and warning lights or reflectors.

• Beware of black ice: Melting snow can turn into ice, especially at night. Ice tends to form on bridges first and can be difficult to see.

• Consider waiting it out: Highways can close suddenly in severe weather due to accumulating snow and ice or due to crashes. If conditions warrant, delaying travel may be the safest decision.

Many of these tips apply to driving on wet roads as well, including waiting out threatening weather if need be.

Get the latest highway conditions by visiting the Arizona Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov.