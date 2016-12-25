Horoscopes for Dec. 25, 2016

Birthdays: Annie Lennox, 62; CCH Pounder, 64; Sissy Spacek, 67; Jimmy Buffett, 70.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): An emotional moment will turn into a lifetime of joy. A chance to venture down a path you never thought about before will open up, giving you plenty to think about.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put your differences aside and opt to get along with everyone. Sharing intelligent conversations will far exceed getting into an argument with someone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the high road and refuse to let anyone goad you into a disagreement. Your contribution to any celebratory function should be physical rather than financial.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your feelings, concerns and your plans for the future. Take a moment to listen to what others have to say. The contributions made will alter the way you think.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Family dynamics can sometimes be difficult. Take a backseat if heavy discussions break out. Instead, try to enjoy eating good food, playing games and sharing fond memories.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Avoid confrontations and be careful while traveling or doing anything physically challenging. Choose safety over showing off and peace over conflict.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay out of family feuds. Focus on trying new things. Throw a few compliments out there and refuse to let anything negative get to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A personal change will have a lasting effect. Use your skills to bring about positive changes. An interesting conversation with someone will spark an idea.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Offering to help others will result in being taken advantage of. Make suggestions or offer referrals instead of being judgmental of someone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of unfinished business. Don’t feel pressured to do things just because someone else is. Do whatever brings you the most joy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let the past lead to an emotional frenzy. Look to the future with optimism. Don’t give in to those trying to dictate what you should do.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Value your relationships with friends and relatives. Participating in the spirit of the season will bring you closer to the people who care most about you.
