Obituary: James Walton

James Walton, passed away Nov. 20, 2016.

On this Sunday, Jim Walton, known as “Slick,” played his last hand of poker, shot his last game of nine ball and played his last 9 holes of golf.

Jim was born on July 17, 1944 in Vanceburg, Kentucky.

Jim is survived by his sisters, Jennifer York and Joy Leski and their husbands.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hoss, and his mother, Atta, and one sister, Kay Tomas.

Jim, upon discharge from the Army where he was a mess sergeant, stopped in Kingman where he would off and on spend the rest of his life. No services were planned. Rest in peace, Slick. I’m sure you will find a game somewhere.