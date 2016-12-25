Obituary: John Walker

John Allen Walker passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 5, 2016. He was 85 years old. He is once again reunited with his beloved wife Carole.

They were happily married and inseparable for 61 years.

He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Walker; his three children, Wendy Say, Phillip Walker and Trudy DeFino; grandchildren Tim Say, Rebecca Say, Alison Ruppel-Say, Matthew Say, Catherine Foster, Dean Foster, Allen Foster; and great grandchildren Jacob, Walker, and Juliet.

And his faithful companion to the end, his little dog, Tiny.

John worked in engineering while he served in the Air Force at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

He had an interesting and innovative career. He was at the forefront of the development of modern computers, flight simulators and other high-tech projects.

He taught multi-culture Air Force students many of the skills they would utilize during their service.

As a civilian he worked with various companies over the years in the electronic manufacturing field.

There were many unique projects and opportunities to which he contributed, furthering development of technologies that are still in use today.

John and Carole moved to Kingman in 1993.

They retired from California and chose Kingman to live because they sensed it to be a friendly and welcoming community.

He and Carole volunteered thousands of hours at the Mojave Museum where they cataloged and restored artifacts and cataloged historical cemetery records.

John was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who we all loved.

He always gave us unwavering support and encouragement. We will miss him and will always hold him in our hearts.