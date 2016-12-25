Route 66 Riders Gifts

The Route 66 Riders presented to Sandy Edwards and Bonnie Richmond of the Mohave Sheriff’s Department toys as Christmas gifts for children in the Kingman community.
At the end of November the club also gave the Kiwanis Club of Kingman $1800 for the Christmas season Clothe-A-Child program.
