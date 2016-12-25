Season for Giving

From left to right: Peg Carlson, For the Luv of Paws; Bob Whitsell; Cheryl Edwards, Last Straw Horse Rescue; and Janet Watson, Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

Courtesy

  December 25, 2016

    • President Bob Whitsell of the Kingman Arizona Social Club presents donations of $1,100 to three selected charities on Dec. 13.

