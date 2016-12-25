Strike! MACA bowling ball mortar a booming success

The members of the Mohave Arms Collectors recently enjoyed a day at the 7-Mile Hill Rifle Range shooting vintage firearms. An informal shooting contest was held with shooting honors going to Ricard Greville using a WWII Russian Mosin-Nagant military rifle. Other firearms used in the contest were M1 Garande, M1 carbines, 1911 .45s, a WWII British “jungle carbine” and some miscellaneous .22 rim-fires. A real treat was experienced when the members watched the firing of a “bowling ball” mortar. This “gun” shoots a 16-pound 9” diameter bowling ball. With a resounding “boom,” a brilliant flash of light and a large cloud of black powder smoke, the gun will send a bowling ball whistling downrange an amazing 750 yards. This homemade gun was built by one of the club’s members. A brief awards presentation was then given in the clubhouse followed by a potluck and a burger and dog barbecue.