Wedding: Andrew Olson & Cathleen Kreuter

Gerald and Linda Olson of Kingman are pleased to announce the wedding of their son, Andrew Olson to Cathleen Kreuter on Oct. 22, 2016 in Vero Beach, Fla.

The groom is a 2003 graduate of Kingman High School, and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering. He worked for AeroFlite in Kingman and is now employed as a structural engineer and stress analyst for Piper Aircraft in Vero Beach, Florida. The bride is the daughter of Eric Kreuter and Marie Burke. She graduated from Mahopac High School in New York and earned a Master’s degree from Mercy College graduating with distinction. She is employed as a family and marriage therapist for Pathways Human Services. The couple resides in Sebastian, Florida.