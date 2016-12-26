Desert Willow’s Winning Cooperators

From left to right are Danielle Kimbley, 10, Dustie Quick, 11, Andy Blay, 8, Liz White, 8, Marcos Orozco, 9, and Tyler Starks, 11.

Photo by JC Amberlyn.

  • Originally Published: December 26, 2016 6 a.m.

    • The Desert Willow Elementary School’s Larson Life Skills winners won for Cooperation this month.

