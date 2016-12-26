Kingman Crossing: Council: Where do we go from here?

KINGMAN – City Council will make sure Kingman Crossing doesn’t vanish off the radar anytime soon.

They met Tuesday night to discuss moving forward on the project, but exactly what parts need to move forward weren’t exactly clear. Access, design and property purchases were just a few of the topics thrown around during the discussion.



“When we talk Kingman Crossing, we talk several items,” said Councilman Mark Abrams. “We need to know what we’re moving forward on.”

The only thing resolved was the council’s unanimous vote to allot the city manager’s office up to $10,000 for an economic impact study on the potential future revenue generated by future businesses at Kingman Crossing. The actual study cost is around $8,500. Until the contract is finalized, the actual cost is not known.



City manager John Dougherty said he contacted the Phoenix-based business management consultant Applied Economics last week about doing a 20-to 30-year projection on how the city could benefit from the development. The study is not in the city’s normal budget and money would come from the city’s contingency fund. The council felt the study is a necessary part of the development.

“I think this is very important information that we have going forward,” said Mayor Monica Gates. “This is going to be very helpful in determining how we proceed and what our investment should be.”

“It would be great if we could have that information by the time we have our workshop,” said councilman Mark Abrams. “I think it’s a critical component to moving forward.”

Portions of the study will include site review, consumer demand forecasting, competitive supply, sales and development potential and delivery of the final report.

The next step is for city staff to review the contract with Applied Economics and for Dougherty to sign off.

The study is estimated to begin in late January or early February. A total analysis is estimated to take four weeks. An updated overall Kingman Crossing proposal will be available for a specific discussion in January, but no date has been set.

In other Council news, Councilwoman Jen Miles is now vice mayor. She’ll fill in at city hall or public functions in the absence of Mayor Monica Gates. Abrams nominated Miles and Jamie Scott Stehly nominated Councilman Travis Lingenfelter. After each candidate offered a short list of experience and qualifications, a 4-3 vote favored Miles, who is in the second year of her first full term on the council.

“I would be glad to fulfill this position as vice mayor,” Miles said before the discussion. “I think I bring the experienced leadership and the reasoned analytical approach to problem solving and administration.”

Mohave County District 1 Supervisor Jean Bishop greeted the mayor as the two will begin working on efforts to deal with the city’s dwindling water supply.

“I’m really looking forward to the next few years,” she said. “We’re obviously going to be working close together on water issues and other issues that affect the county and the city together.”

A water workshop is also planned for January, no date is set.