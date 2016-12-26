Letter of thanks: The kindness of strangers

Recently, I was standing in line at the CVS in Kingman, waiting to pick up my prescriptions. In front of me was a woman about 40 and at the counter was an elderly man. He said he was there to pick up his heart medicine. The clerk handed him his prescription and told him the price was $140. He did not have that much money.

The woman in front of me stepped up to the counter and said that she would pay it. The man said that wasn’t necessary, but she insisted. These two people were strangers to one another, and this act of kindness and caring was something I had never witnessed before. The man laid his $20 on the counter and the woman paid the balance. The man thanked the woman profusely, then went on his way. I told the woman that what she just did was wonderful, but she kind of brushed it off as not doing anything special. Well, yes, it was very special. I do not know the name of this wonderful lady, but if she is reading this letter, she knows that I am talking about her and I would like to thank her for being the special, caring, and thoughtful person she is.

Penny Gabriel

Golden Valley