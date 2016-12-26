Movie Review: Lawrence, Pratt turn in out of this world performances in ‘Passengers’

Set in the not-so-distant future, “Passengers” challenges our moral conscience and teaches that happiness is where we find it. There is no calamitous apocalypse, no planetary system annihilation or any other such devastation that forces the passengers to leave Earth.



The frugal plot contrasts the opulence of the Avalon – a luxury starship that has embarked on a 120-year journey to Homestead II, a new colony. The new colony is a brave option to explore a new planet and start a new, lavish life elsewhere.



Simple.



It just so happens that the journey is over a century in duration and all of the lifeforms on board are kept in hibernation until they are within four months of landing on Homestead.

Except one lifeform.

Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) is rudely awakened after a critical malfunction. He does what any man in his prime would do on a luxury space cruiser: He drinks to excess, grows a beard, plays basketball, orders room service, and feeds cereal to futuristic Roombas.



Just as money can’t buy happiness, neither can debauchery. Jim slips into despair knowing that he will not live to see Homestead II and that the luxury cruiser is his coffin.

“Passengers” is a movie for the human conscience. The fun intrigue of the film is that it holds our imagination while we consider what we would do in similar circumstances. The ethical conundrum, the setting, and the problems are not so far-fetched that the film becomes obtuse and outlandish.



Anyone who has endured staying in a place longer than their wits, ability or interest would allow will identify with the frustration that dissolves into fear and finally abject despair that Jim and Aurora face.

Sci-Fi Fans – This adventure is almost perfect. The moral implications will not insult your intelligence and the special effects are sparingly and artfully executed. Scenes involving loss of gravity are particularly unique. The ending is momentarily jarring, as though the writers remembered that it was a Sci-Fi and tossed in a despicable array of Sci-Fi conventions: Holes in the ship, busted core reactor, spacewalk, broken tethers, malfunctioning equipment – and on and on.



The only salvation for that rubbish scene is Jennifer Lawrence.

Drama/Romance Fans – Lawrence delivers a performance that is unpretentious and veracious. Her reaction to her plight is visceral and we are yanked into her desperate melancholy.



Her performance is far from the one-dimensional Mystique or the predictable Tiffany of “Silver Linings Playbook.”



This is not Katniss in Space. but rather an everyday woman in an extraordinarily depressing situation. During the aforementioned raggedy ending, Lawrence’s attempt to rescue Jim is frantic and vulnerable. It is almost as if we are watching a re-enactment of one woman’s tribulation: Her last effort to save her soul, her lover, and humanity.

Chris Pratt proved that he could shake the reigns from his role as Star Lord (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) with this year’s “The Magnificent Seven,” in which Pratt displayed a range of wit and fortitude that set well in the gritty jowls of Josh Faraday.

In “Passengers,” Pratt mixes one part puppy-dog sadness with two-parts romantic comedy to blend with his vexing likability. Both actors are humbled during shared screen time with Laurence Fishburne, who emerges for a guru-who-saves-the-day cameo.

Ultimately, “Passengers” is a story about happy people, who are looking forward to a happy ending and coping when happiness seems out of reach.

Sci-Fi Fans/Drama Fans: 3.5 out of 4 miners

Action Fans: 2 out of 4 miners