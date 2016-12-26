Rogue 161? Preston donation part of 'the season of giving'

Photo by JC Amberlyn.
Scott Preston recently donated 161 movie tickets to friends, Star Wars fans and those in need so they could see the opening night release of the new Star Wars movie, “Rogue One.”
He developed the idea to donate from someone else, and was encouraged by his wife, Emilie.
“It’s the season of giving,” he said, adding he enjoyed helping out people who might not otherwise have been able to see the movie.
He and his family, friends and the lucky ticket-goers enjoyed the premier of the movie at Brenden Theaters in Kingman.
