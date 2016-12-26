Story of a Hanged Man: Prescott author releases biography of a Mohave County outlaw

Fleming “Jim” Parker was Northern Arizona’s most notorious outlaw back in the 1890s, rustling cattle and robbing trains across Yavapai, Coconino and Mohave counties until he met his fate at the gallows in Prescott on June 3, 1898.

“Story of a Hanged Man,” written by Prescott author Parker Anderson and published on Amazon’s CreateSpace, details the life and times of Jim Parker, who spent years terrorizing ranchers around Peach Springs and other parts of Mohave County.

Parker had a reputation as a skilled horseman and worked as a cowboy on a local ranch during the day. By night, he ran with a group known as the Abe Thompson Gang out of Peach Springs.

They pulled off a train robbery between Peach Springs and Nelson in February 1897, but things didn’t go smoothly.

The Rock Cut Train Robbery, as it became known, was a disaster that essentially finished off the Abe Thompson Gang. Thompson and one of his men went into Peach Springs to make themselves conspicuous and give the gang an alibi. Parker and another gang member who has never been identified forced a track watchman to flag down the train.

Parker rifled through the mail car, but apparently didn’t find what he was looking for. In all the confusion, the train’s express messenger grabbed a gun and killed the other robber.

Parker was pursued by a posse from three counties and was captured at Diamond Creek near the Grand Canyon. He was taken to jail in Prescott, where he and another prisoner overpowered the guard and escaped.

On his way out, Parker was confronted by the Yavapai assistant district attorney and shot him dead. For that crime, he was chased down and hanged.

Detailed biography

The 538-page book is the first biography written about the prominent outlaw, Anderson said. It sells for $25 on Amazon’s CreateSpace independent publishing platform.

It took Anderson 16 years to finish the book that started as a one-act play performed by the Blue Rose Historical Theater at Sharlot Hall Museum in Prescott.

“They were looking for short plays on local history,” said the 52-year-old author who was born in Wickenburg and grew up in Prescott. “Turns out there are a lot of old magazine articles about Parker. As I started doing research, I realized there was much more to the story and I kept researching and researching, and the result after many years is this book.”

In between the years of writing “Story of a Hanged Man,” Anderson wrote a few other books based on Yavapai County history, including “Wicked Prescott,” which chronicles the vices and crime that came with wealth and power when the tiny mining hamlet became Arizona’s first state capital in 1864.

Anderson said he was never formally educated and doesn’t have a college degree. He got involved performing with the Blue Rose Historical Theater and found it interesting to write historical plays. His day job is with Catholic Charities in Prescott.

He’s also written “History of the Elks Opera House,” “Cemeteries of Yavapai County” and “Grand Canyon Pioneer Cemetery,” all published by Arcadia Publishing.

“We’re in an era where people like easy reads and publishers aren’t interested in details,” Anderson said. “I’m hoping my book is a definitive look at Mr. Parker’s life. I did make it detailed. Mr. Parker was quite a colorful character.”

Anderson said he found much of his information from primary sources such as “genuine” newspaper articles and court records. After-the-fact magazine articles don’t always get it right, he said.

He spoke with the great-granddaughter of one of the men who broke out of jail with Parker, and he had conversations with descendants of Yavapai County Sheriff George Ruffner.

Anderson said he’s trying to make the book available at local book stores, but “if people can’t wait,” they can purchase it now on Amazon.