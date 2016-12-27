4-H awards: Members and leaders honored at recognition program

KINGMAN – Over 100 people met at the Mohave Co Fairgrounds to honor youth and adults for a variety of achievements at the Annual 4-H Recognition Program, Master of Ceremonies were Kailah Goers and Malinda Boehm. Awards were presented for 4-H Members work that culminated this past 4-H Year.

Sixty-one County 4-H Award Medals for outstanding project work were presented to members in 30 project areas. The awards were based on the members project work as defined in their 4-H Record Books. To complete the 4-H year, members must submit a record on each project, said Gerald Olson Extension Agent 4-H Youth Development.

The records include the members’ goals and objectives that they set for themselves at the start of the year as well as a complete financial record and achievements and awards on each of their projects.

Achievement

Amelia Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Madi Goers, Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club; Agriculture: Malinda Boehm, Mohave Rebels 4-H Club, Amelia Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Arts & Crafts: Eleesia Lent, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Ameythist Stewart, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Chloe Stewart, Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Beef: Malinda Boehm, Mohave Rebels 4-H Club, Zane Campbell, Outlaw’s 4-H Club; Breeding Sheep: Gavin Campbell, Outlaw’s 4-H Club, Zane Campbell, Outlaw’s 4-H Club, Cake Decorating: Malinda Boehm, Mohave Rebels 4-H Club, Saige Roberts, Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Cavy: Brooke Forsse, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Madi Goers, Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club, Aryana Lent, Cactus Critters 4-H Club.

Citizenship

Amelia Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Madi Goers, Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club.

Community Service

Amelia Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Brooke Forsse, Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Dairy Animals: Callie Wright, Thundering Hooves 4-H Club.

Dog Care & Training

Cassie Harmon, Thundering Hooves 4-H Club, Ameythist Stewart, Cactus Critters 4-H Club;

Entomology

Robert Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Gavin Campbell, Outlaw’s 4-H Club; Goats: Malinda Boehm, Mohave Rebels 4-H Club, Clayten “Sid” Jensen, Mohave Rebels 4-H Club, Growing With Animals: Amelia Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Madi Goers, Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club; Horse: Brooke Forsse, Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Leadership: Amelia Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Madi Goers, Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club; Leathercraft:: Robert Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Ameythist Stewart, Cactus Critters 4-H Club;

Market Sheep

Malinda Boehm, Mohave Rebels 4-H Club, Zane Campbell, Outlaw’s 4-H Club, Ashlee Steele, Mohave Rebels 4-H Club; Miniature Goats: Cassie Harmon, Thundering Hooves 4-H Club; Photography: Hannah Langewicz, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Ameythist Stewart, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Chloe Stewart, Cactus Critters 4-H Club;

Pigeon

Amelia Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Poultry: Malinda Boehm, Mohave Rebels 4-H Club, Amelia Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Robert Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Rabbit: Madi Goers, Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club, Shayla Mayberry, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Ameythist Stewart, Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Reptile & Amphibians: Madi Goers, Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club, Nicholas Hunt, Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Scrap Booking: Saige Roberts, Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Sewing & Textiles: Hannah Langewicz, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Cora Short Fancy Feathers & Furs 4-H Club; Swine: Madi Goers, Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club, Clayten “Sid” Jensen, Mohave Rebels 4-H Club, Tyrel Tecklenburg, Mohave Rebels 4-H Club; Waterfowl: Malinda Boehm, Mohave Rebels 4-H Club, Amelia Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club, Dominique Merrett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Child Development: Amelia Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Welding: Tyrel Tecklenburg, Mohave Rebels 4-H Club.

Five Year Member Awards were presented to: Amelia Brackett - Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Zane Campbell - Outlaws 4-H Club; Porter Cavalliere - Wranglers 4-H Club; Ashton Dollarhide - Wranglers 4-H Club; Madi (Madelyn) Goers - The Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club; Cody Harmon - Thundering Hooves 4-H Club; Anastasia Lent - Cactus Critters 4-H Club; Madison Lewis - Outlaws 4-H Club; Taylor Lewis - Buck-N-Doe 4-H Club; Cameron Nentwig - The Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club; Mary Norton - Desert Gallopers 4-H Club; Jennifer Outlaw - The Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club, Allyssa Roer - Wranglers 4-H Club; Terynity Siebenthal - Thundering Hooves 4-H Club; Leilani Siyuja - Buck-N-Doe 4-H Club; Ashlee Steele - Mohave Rebels 4-H Club; Amber Tefft - Outlaws 4-H Club; Hanna Ward - Desert Gallopers 4-H Club; Kaylee Willis - Desert Gallopers 4-H Club; Michael Willis - Wranglers 4-H Club.

Volunteer Adult Leaders were recognized for their years of volunteer service to 4-H, Five-Year Leader Award were presented to; Dawn Barker - Mavericks 4-H Club; Ronda Boehm - Mohave Rebels 4-H Club; Shannon Cavalliere - Wranglers 4-H Club; Lacey Dollarhide - Wranglers 4-H Club; Georgia Kennel - The Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club; Tracy Ward - Desert Gallopers 4-H Club; Shasta Wells - Outlaws 4-H Club; James Willis - Desert Gallopers 4-H Club; Kimberli Willis - Desert Gallopers 4-H Club.

Ten-Year Leader Awards

Jimi Hammond - Thundering Hooves 4-H Club. Fifteen-Year Leader Awards to: Cheryl Honga - Buck-N-Doe 4-H Club, Herbert Sullivan Jr. - Buck-N-Doe 4-H Club. Twenty Year Leader Award was presented to Audra Bowers - The Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club

The 2015-2016 Partner in 4-H Award

Presented to Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District in recognition of their significant continued support of the 4-H Youth Development program.

In recognition of his achievements at the 2016 Mohave County Fair, Robert Brackett, Cactus Critters 4-H Club received the Primer Exhibitor Award sponsored by the Arizona National Livestock Show and received a $100.00 check for his outstanding work.

4-H Club of Merit Awards

Were presented to Clubs achieving a high level of accomplishments. Receiving Purple Seals were; Cactus Critters 4-H Club; receiving a Blue Seal of Merit awards were; Cedar Hills 4-H Club

A special thanks to all those who supported the 4-H Youth Development Program. Award Donors, the Mohave County Cowbelles, D & T Shooting Supplies, Audra & Tom Bowers, Christina and Phillip Bravo, Art & Janet Gode, Stockton Hill Feed, Cerbat Animal Hospital, Liz Didier, James Cash Penney Community Service Award, Judy Lent, Kingman True Value Hardware, Kingman Animal Hospital, Rods Nursery, Wild Oats Hay and Feed, Barbara Ricca - Century 21 Realty, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Camera Works. Their time, efforts and contributions makes our 4-H program one we can all be proud of, said Olson

