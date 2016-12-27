Horoscopes for Dec. 27, 2016

Birthdays: Hayley Williams, 28; Gerard Depardieu, 68; Cokie Roberts, 73; John Amos, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A short trip will change the way you see others or the beliefs you have lived by for so long. A personal change may come as a surprise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Bargain shop or make vacation plans. The incentive to match your purchases with discipline and hard work will pay off.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you want to make an impression or professional gain, put in overtime or update your resume and send it out to interesting online job postings.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Reach out to the people you have worked with through volunteer service, past employment or someone you met during your school days. A favor will be offered.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do things with the younger people in your life and the rewards will be fulfilling. Playing games or helping put things together for someone who can’t will put you in the spotlight.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When faced with change, embrace the inevitable and use your intelligence to navigate your way through any situation that requires your undivided attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Short trips, visiting people you love and doing things with family members will enhance your day. Don’t let situations going on at home or work create a problem for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tune out if someone is using emotional blackmail to sway you. Stay fixed on what’s important and what you enjoy doing the most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what will make you happy and do whatever it takes to turn your dreams into a reality. Changes can be made if you don’t evade the issues.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Rely on your intuition to help you make the best choice. Check the background of anyone offering a deal that is too good to be true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a difference and lend a helping hand. What you do for others will turn into a rewarding experience for you. A contract, settlement or investment is favored.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Tie up loose ends to ensure you head into the new year free of worry. Getting together with peers will a chance to build a stronger alliance that can help.