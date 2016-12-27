Letter: Man did not evolve

Have you ever wondered before our fire and spear-throwing age how we survived?
We can’t hear very well, run very fast, smell very good. We have to clothe ourselves in the winter. We have no claws or fangs. We didn’t live in trees and we were too big to hide under a rock.
So where was man during this period of our history, when all the other live-saving special traits were being handed out by evolution?
We must have been at the back of the line and the only thing left was the big brain. Even if we became geniuses overnight, it wouldn’t have helped outrunning that lion. And what happened to the fur? Did evolution leave us naked so we could clothe ourselves during those cold winters?
Nah, evolution doesn’t work for man. We were planted here and protected by something until we reached that fire and spear-throwing age.
Ted Holcomb
Kingman
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
FrederickDW1 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Ever heard of throwing rocks which evolved to pointed sticks, etc, etc.
Smith 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Nice theory, but just a theory with no evidence! Mankind and evolution is not something many need educating on, its also not incompatible with God, hence if evolution occurred God caused it, did aliens ad genes to our gene pool, maybe but again its not inconsistent with God, he has famously left mankind to free will, if life exists in other solar systems which I do not doubt God again gives his creations free will to act good or bad, its not a hard thing to accept, but to say you know for a fact what happened millions of years before written word and denial of fossil evidence is half wit education!