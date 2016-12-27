Licenses & Permits: Dec. 27, 2016

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 16:

Shyann Barnett: 5376 Redwall, Kingman; RV; $75.

Swinerton Builders: 7621 Mary Ellen Ave., Kingman; grading for solar project; $13,743.75.

Portable Wood Sheds: Guthrie Road, Kingman; garage with plumbing; $413.75.

Interstate Carports: 4858 Stewart Mountain Road, Golden Valley; metal garage with electric; $452.90.

Sunwest Enterprises: 2315 Potter Ave., Kingman; manufactured home; $580.

Interstate Carports: 3708 Stewart Mountain Road, Golden Valley; metal carport and garage; $512.50.

Interstate Carports: 1615 Boulder Drive, Meadview; metal garage; $343.38.

Ambient Edge: 831 San Pedro Road, Golden Valley; HVAC; $82.50.

Ambient Edge: 4000 John L Ave., Kingman; HVAC; $82.50.

Ambient Edge: 3542 Robin Lane, Kingman; HVAC; $82.50.

Ambient Edge: 730 Meadview Blvd., Meadview; HVAC; $82.50.

H&H Development: 3302 Double O Drive, Kingman; single-family residence; $1,293.75.

Denis Conkright: 6578 Cherum Road, Kingman; walk-in closet; $155.

Walker Electric: 3009 Northern Ave., Kingman; commercial remodel; $1,739.50.

Michael Avitabile: 3327 Double O Road, Kingman; single-family residence; $1,254.38.

Sky Ridge Homes: 3333 Double O Road, Kingman; single-family residence; $1,276.88.

Michael Avitabile: 3263 Double O Road, Kingman; single-family residence; $1,254.38.

Longhorn Builders: 3141 Calle Grandes, Kingman; steel garage; $462.50.

Prince Pools: 22115 Fort Rock Road, Kingman; pool and spa; $649.50.

Brack Construction: 4400 Industrial Road, Kingman; fuel load repair; $2,118.13.

David Willson: 1883 Queen Drive, Dolan Springs; RV; $160.85.

Dean Stacks: 1733 Scarlet Plume, Kingman; home occupation; $75.

Intrex Corp.: 22115 Fort Rock Road; single-family residence; $1,496.25.

The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 15:

Truelove Plumbing: 2790 Airway Ave.; gas line; $89.10.

Truelove Plumbing: 2101 Harrison St.; gas line; $89.10.

Reliance Build: 3755 Stockton Hill Road; commercial remodel; $1,085.29.

DTL Enterprises: 3744 Martingale; commercial remodel; $368.36.

Kennedy Temperature: 2790 Airway Ave.; commercial remodel; $137.36.

Samir Patel: 2266 Kingman Ave.; commercial remodel; $506.96.

Angle Homes: 3334 Roma Road; single-family residence; $4,822.96.

Angle Homes; 3263 Duvall Ave.; single-family residence; $4,545.76.

Cantrell Development: 3803 Meadowbrook Lane; single-family residence; $4,166.79.

Cantrell Development: 3811 Meadowbrook Lane; single-family residence; $4,166.79.

Cantrell Development: 3795 Meadowbrook Lane; single-family residence; $4,166.79.

Jewett Construction: 3062 Dafne Ave.; single-family residence; $4,702.84.

Intrex Corp.: 3728 Richie Drive; single-family residence; $4,675.12.

Fripps Mohave: 3357 Karen Ave.; single-family residence; $4,980.04.

Angle Homes: 2053 Buena Vista Drive; single-family residence; $4,471.01.

Aquatic Pools: 3315 Karen Ave.; pool; $812.21.

The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 16:

Healthy Spa: 2601 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; massage.

Joe Dirt Excavation: 2248 N. Walgreens St., Flagstaff; contractor.

Jo Jo & Cos: 4681 S. Hansen Road, Kingman; property management.

Reliance Build: 281 N. Roosevelt Ave., Kingman; general contractor.

Del Outdoor Advertising: 1702 S. Arizona Ave., Yuma; advertising.

Ways with Windows: 2734 Sanctuary Drive, Hualapai; window shades.

DG Fenn Construction: 10625 N. 25th Ave., Suite 105, Phoenix; contractor.