Dolan Springs man cited for weapons charge

DOLAN SPRINGS – Tuesday morning started with a bang for a Dolan Springs man.

According to Mohave County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, deputies arrested Kirk Alan Jacobson, 56, for disorderly conduct with a weapon, a felony.

At approximately 10:11 a.m., deputies responded to gunfire near the 15500 block of Grand Drive. A man said he had heard a gunshot and stepped outside to investigate. The man also said he had seen Jacobson, his neighbor, holding a revolver and that Jacobson fired two shots in the air after they exchanged words.

Deputies reported Jacobson said he yelled at his neighbor’s son for making too much noise and that he pulled the revolver and fired into the air to show that he meant business. The weapon was seized and Jacobson was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.