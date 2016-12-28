Horoscopes for Dec. 28, 2016

Birthdays: Sienna Miller, 35; Denzel Washington, 62; Edgar Winter, 70; Dame Maggie Smith, 82.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Quiet pursuits will bring the highest return. A secret is best not discussed with anyone until you are sure you know how to handle the outcome.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Check over financial, legal or medical papers and update anything that you may have overlooked or thought someone else was responsible for.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a close look at your money situation and how much you owe. Cut your personal overhead and make a point to collect money that’s owed to you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your insight will be spot-on when dealing with emotional situations. Read between the lines and you will pick up on the possibilities that are within reach.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make a decision that will disrupt your source of income. Refuse to let the changes going on around you lead to regret.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Things are looking up and pending situations can be dealt with properly. You’ll recognize what is best for you and will be able to manipulate whatever situation you face.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): As long as you live within your means, you will be OK. Too much of anything will drag you down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your knowledge and experience to get what you want. Working from home will help you get ahead and accomplish domestic goals as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can push for change if you do so with diplomacy. Opportunities will unfold through someone who understands your position and what you have to offer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t get into a dispute if someone doesn’t want to do what you are doing. Head out in your own direction or make arrangements to spend time with someone who shares your interests.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let anger take over when passion should be your goal. Get involved in the causes you believe in with the intention of making a difference.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Size up what is going on around you and react. Getting to the bottom of something that is irking you will help you move forward.