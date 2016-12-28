Minding Your Business: Cella Winery, and friends, release the 2015 Malbec Private Reserve Estate

VALLE VISTA – Lying in the hospital about to undergo intestinal surgery in July, winemaker Carlos Cella worried about his crop of grapes that would be lost if he wasn’t able to harvest in August.

A tremendous amount of physical labor is required for the harvest, and Cella’s doctor highly advised against it.

So he put the 10-acre Cella Winery in Valle Vista on the market, listing it with his expansive home and casita that facilitates his winemaking equipment.

“I went to the other side,” Cella said of his medical emergency. “The doctor made me realize it’s too heavy, too much work. I can do physical labor, but light.”

He would have to hire workers and learn to delegate tasks.

Thankfully, a group of friends who helped Cella produce wine in past years stepped up and picked the grapes. They also helped with fermentation, bottling and labeling of the wine.

“After my surgery, I was ready to let go all of the 2016 harvest, but wonderful friends got together and said to me, ‘You’re not going to lose any. Tell us what to do and we will do it for you,’” Cella said. “I can’t believe it and this is the way it happens. They won’t let me lift a bottle of wine.”

The fruit of their labor is the 2015 Malbec Private Reserve Estate from Cella Winery. They boxed more than 90 cases of the wine, which sells for $32 a bottle.

The handcrafted red wine produced from Kingman’s soil, sun and water has a wonderful aroma, color and flavor, Cella said. It’s available at the winery, Mattina’s restaurant and Diana’s Cellar Door in Kingman.

House of Gains

Richard Doxtader Jr., an 18-year Kingman resident, opened House of Gains fitness center on Nov. 18, filling a void left by the closure of Heavy Metal Gym.

“The family lifting atmosphere there can’t be found by the corporate gyms in town, and that is what we are bringing back,” Doxtader said. “We already have several amazing members and are looking forward to growing in our community.”

Renovation of the building and code requirements cost about $170,000, including $30,000 for equipment and material, the gym owner said.

Monthly membership is $32.50 a month, with discounts for couples, families, KRMC employees, fire fighters, police and teachers.

Personal training is offered from single sessions to 16-session packages.

The business also sells supplements such as BCAAs, creatine, proteins and fat-burners.

Mattress donor

Somebody is sleeping better for Christmas.

Jackie Bass, a single mother of two children, received a queen mattress from Boyd’s Outlaw Sleep Center for a special holiday price of $20, which included delivery from Golden Valley to Kingman.

Bass, a bartender at Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge, mentioned to a customer that she couldn’t afford a mattress, having just moved here from Las Vegas, and the customer contacted his friend, Jerry Boyd, who made it happen.

“It was a huge relief for me,” Bass said. “I had no way of transporting the bed. It was a good Christmas present.”

Solar project

Swinerton Builders took out a grading permit for the Gray Hawk solar plant project at 7621 Mary Ellen Ave. They’ll be excavating about 25,000 cubic yards of dirt. The permit fee was $13,743.

Gray Hawk plans to build a 70-megawatt solar farm on 800 acres, generating enough power for about 14,000 homes.

The project is estimated to create 300 jobs over the next year.

Income growth

Personal income grew 3 percent in 2015 in Arizona, mirroring a national increase of 3.7 percent that year as the nation continued to rebound from the recession, new government data shows.

The report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis said average income in the state grew to $39,156 – compared to $48,112 for the nation – with growth in every county but Greenlee, which saw a slight dip. Yuma County, meanwhile, posted one of the biggest gains in the nation for a metropolitan area with a 7.9 percent jump.

Mohave County saw income rise 4.4 percent to $29,505 in 2015, compared with $28,248 in 2014.