Strengthening Families Program designed to help through ‘sticky adolescent development’

KINGMAN – Cheryl Clark and Trish Ford are busy putting together a family workshop series designed to strengthen communication between youths ages 10-14 and their parents, a huge step toward tackling those sticky issues of adolescent development.

Organized through the nonprofit Arizona Youth Partnership, the Strengthening Families Program gives families tools and strategies to strengthen the family unit, said Clark, community development manager for the group that’s been in Kingman for nearly 11 years.

It teaches them the importance of love, limits, communication, dreams and hopes, she said.

The project runs 5:30-8 p.m. each Tuesday from Jan. 10 through Feb. 28 at KRMC’s Hualapai Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. Call 928-692-5889 to register.

Families begin each session with a free dinner, then break into groups with the adults going with Ford and the children with Clark.

“In the second hour we bring the families back together and we do activities based on what they learned,” Ford said.

“This is not only a family problem situation,” Clark added. “This is for all families. The basis is anytime a family communicates, they can be strengthened.”

Workshop goals:

• Help your teen handle frustration, peer pressure and create healthy communication.

• Strengthen skills at setting goals and consequences with effective follow-through action.

• Fun, interactive projects and activities.

• Separate parent, youth and family lessons.

• Love and limits skills-building.

• Increase family bonds.

Clark and Ford are not family counselors; they’re educators.

“We set goals, and we help them with the steps to setting goals, so they get to think about what they want to do. We take one goal at a time and go through each step,” Clark said.

“When you think about the teenage years, going from being a child to a pre-teen, that’s a time when their brain is developing fast and it’s the prefrontal cortex learning period,” Ford said. “What they’re learning right now as protective factors is benefitting them. A child with all the risk factors is not as likely to succeed.”

Ninety percent of addiction begins in the teen years and is completely preventable, Ford noted. The onset of alcohol use in Mohave County is age 12.

Ford goes into Kingman schools with booklets geared toward grades 4-6 that teaches kids about alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and making good choices. Students complete the booklets at home with their parents and bring them back for prize packages, she said.

“As parents, we want the best for our children and talking to them about risky behaviors can sometimes be difficult,” Ford said. “We are not always sure what to say, how much to say and at what age should we start that conversation.”

The evidence-based Strengthening Families Program helps prevent teen substance abuse and other behavioral problems; increases academic success; prevents violent and aggressive behavior at home and at school; and builds parent-youth communication.

The program has had light attendance in past years, and Clark is hoping at least 10 families will show up at each session.